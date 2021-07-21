Tiger Eye Capital LLC Sells 5,418 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded down $12.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,561.19. 101,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,939. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,398.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.