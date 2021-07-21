Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 185.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TIM worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 61.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TIM alerts:

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1428 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.4%. TIM’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TIMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.