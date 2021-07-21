Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.68

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.68 and last traded at C$9.67, with a volume of 38947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.08 to C$10.34 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timbercreek Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.71.

The stock has a market cap of C$783.05 million and a P/E ratio of 19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47, a current ratio of 85.05 and a quick ratio of 84.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.48.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$22.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is presently 141.68%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

