Time New Bank Trading Down 13.4% This Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $283,817.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Time New Bank

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

