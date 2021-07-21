TitanSwap (TITAN) One Day Volume Hits $23.95 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for $6.53 or 0.00020422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market cap of $348.72 million and $23.95 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00047592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.83 or 0.00825112 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

