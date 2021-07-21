TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Downgraded by Macquarie

TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TMBBY opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38.
About TMBThanachart Bank Public
