Tokes (TKS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, Tokes has traded up 22% against the dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001841 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001185 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.