Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.34

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and traded as low as $45.78. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 67,530 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TKOMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

