Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tongdao Liepin Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Tongdao Liepin Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73.

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, operates an online talent services platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, a video-based talent platform that allows job descriptions of business users and self-introductions of individual users in short video format; Xunhou, a staffing platform, which provides staffing SaaS solutions, such as human resource outsourcing, recruitment outsourcing, personnel agency, and campus recruitment; Lebanban, a training and assessment platform that offers employee learning and development solutions comprising training courses and employee performance evaluation; and Wenjuanxing, a survey SaaS platform, which provides data collection, storage, and analysis, as well as offers Liepin Campus, a campus recruitment solution, including online/offline campus presentation, employer branding, etc.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tongdao Liepin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongdao Liepin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.