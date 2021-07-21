Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Reaches $29.86 on Top Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $28.44 million and $5.69 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $29.86 or 0.00093381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00037474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00102513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00142591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,969.43 or 0.99983292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 952,394 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

