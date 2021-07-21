Tornado Market Cap Hits $235,932.69 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Tornado coin can now be bought for about $39.32 or 0.00122561 BTC on exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $235,932.69 and $49,532.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tornado has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00104792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00144225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,088.32 or 1.00014227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

