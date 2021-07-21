Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,010 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,880% compared to the average daily volume of 101 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WISA. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WISA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. 3,083,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Summit Wireless Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.40.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 423.93% and a negative return on equity of 139.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

