Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $15.99 million and $353,624.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002517 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.64 or 0.00786182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.