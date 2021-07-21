TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get TransAlta alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$576,922.65.

TA stock opened at C$12.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.57. TransAlta has a one year low of C$7.67 and a one year high of C$12.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.1889914 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.00%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.