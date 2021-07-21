TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

TAC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

TransAlta stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.26. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at $42,953,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,491,000 after buying an additional 333,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

