TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRSWF. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSWF traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $16.73. 7,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,173. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.