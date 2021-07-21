TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Raised to C$21.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RNW. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.67.

Shares of RNW traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$21.72. 354,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$14.65 and a 1-year high of C$24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.19.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7785366 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

