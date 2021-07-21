TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Raised to C$21.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on RNW. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.67.
Shares of RNW traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$21.72. 354,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$14.65 and a 1-year high of C$24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.19.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
