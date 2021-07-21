TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

Shares of TSE:TA traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,516. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.78. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$7.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.62.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.1889914 EPS for the current year.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,687 shares in the company, valued at C$576,922.65.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

