Transcodium Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $122,511.98 and approximately $46.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00047779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.79 or 0.00815704 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

