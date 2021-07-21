Travel + Leisure (TNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TNL opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.82 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

