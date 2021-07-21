Treat DAO Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002670 BTC on major exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $850,069.06 and $393.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00101824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00142067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,935.73 or 1.00290495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.