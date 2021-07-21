Tribe (TRIBE) Market Cap Achieves $140.08 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Tribe has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $140.08 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001789 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

