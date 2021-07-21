Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 73,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 325,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 million, a PE ratio of -102.72 and a beta of 0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at about $1,743,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

