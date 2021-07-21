Trifast (LON:TRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Stock analysts at Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 95.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital raised shares of Trifast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 213.33 ($2.79).

Shares of Trifast stock traded up GBX 7.04 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 133.04 ($1.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,567. Trifast has a 52-week low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a market cap of £180.99 million and a P/E ratio of 30.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 145.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

