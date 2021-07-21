Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) Insider Angus Winther Acquires 10,000 Shares

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) insider Angus Winther bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($22,210.61).

Shares of LON:TRIN opened at GBX 171 ($2.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.48 million and a PE ratio of -23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.86. Trinity Exploration & Production plc has a 52-week low of GBX 73.45 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 187.50 ($2.45).

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

