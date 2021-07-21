Tripio Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Tripio has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $146,917.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tripio has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.20 or 0.00815899 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

