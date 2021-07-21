Tripio (TRIO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.94 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $302,942.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013442 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.34 or 0.00785028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

