Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Up to $17.82

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $18.48. Triumph Group shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 1,215 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.29.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,693,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,782,000 after buying an additional 309,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,115,000 after buying an additional 557,848 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth approximately $19,893,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Triumph Group by 94.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 512,500 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

