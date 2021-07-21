TRON (TRX) Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. TRON has a total market cap of $3.84 billion and $776.43 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000119 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001300 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000952 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

