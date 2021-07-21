Tronox (TROX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Tronox to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tronox to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tronox alerts:

TROX opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tronox has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tronox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,041.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.