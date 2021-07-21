Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Increased by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 2.5% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $35,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 256,515 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Truist Financial by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,191,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,891,000 after acquiring an additional 119,501 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $55.12. 81,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,708,402. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.