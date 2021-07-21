Truist Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,708.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,574.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,437.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,094.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.57. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Carey acquired 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,426,445. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

