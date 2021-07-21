Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AAR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.48.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AIR. Benchmark lifted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE AIR opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 279.23 and a beta of 1.77. AAR has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. AAR had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AAR by 1,385.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of AAR by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

