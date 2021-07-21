Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Tops One Day Volume of $5.39 Million

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000919 BTC on exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $72.85 million and $5.39 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00107136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00142049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,607.25 or 1.00025989 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.