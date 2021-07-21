TTM Technologies (TTMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect TTM Technologies to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.270-0.330 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.27-0.33 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $97,845.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

