Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 45,956 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 45,956 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Gentex worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after buying an additional 1,272,311 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,405,000 after buying an additional 304,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after buying an additional 405,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,714,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Gentex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,033,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,212,000 after purchasing an additional 270,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.58. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

