Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 74,853 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $171.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.