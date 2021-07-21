Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 594,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $149,000.

OTCMKTS ITQRU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

