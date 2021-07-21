Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Target were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Target by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,844 shares of company stock worth $5,199,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.39.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $254.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $256.38. The company has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

