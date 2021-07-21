Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading Down 3.5%

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.15 and last traded at $66.95. Approximately 4,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 518,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.49.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

