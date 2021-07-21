Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Foxhaven Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239,062 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for about 8.5% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.50% of Twilio worth $293,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Twilio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Twilio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Twilio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.69.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,685 shares of company stock worth $44,707,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $391.96. 36,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.83 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

