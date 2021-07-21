Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Valvoline by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

