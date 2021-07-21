Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 25,150 Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $277,000.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of VRNT opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

