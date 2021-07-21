Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 40,040 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at $3,161,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 96.0% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Vontier in the first quarter worth $6,279,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Vontier by 73.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Vontier by 253.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

