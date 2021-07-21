Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 47,872 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Twinbeech Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,872 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $132,311,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $69,809,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,510 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,235,000 after acquiring an additional 850,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FOX by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,658,000 after acquiring an additional 737,316 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOXA. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

FOXA stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

