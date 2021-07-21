Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,456,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,986,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,621,181.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 721,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.97, for a total value of $68,531,681.58. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,316,614 shares of company stock worth $108,431,532. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

