Twitter (TWTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Twitter has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. On average, analysts expect Twitter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85. Twitter has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. reduced their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.78.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

