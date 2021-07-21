Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 52,376 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $378,678.48. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $6,484,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 53,402 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 28,968 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.83. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.30.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

