U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $450.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.68 million. On average, analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $422.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USX shares. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

