Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,754 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.24% of Uber Technologies worth $246,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. 170,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,371,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

